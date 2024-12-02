4Stop rolls out phase one of its anti-fraud product upgrade

The company’s solution provides a single integration that supports KYC, compliance and anti-fraud with a centralized view of risk. The newly designed dashboard provides 4Stop clients with a detailed overall data risk analysis reporting widget to understand volumes in conjunction with risk indications at all touchpoints in their customer journey including; sign-ups, logins, account updates, and transactions. All these are coupled with the ability to view their risk analysis filtered by merchant, sub-merchant, processing channel, global scale or drilled down to a particular country. Within seconds they are able to view the who, what and where on their risk exposure and rectify it in minutes.

4Stop continually evolves their technology and in the coming year they are developing further product feature enhancements to expand their proprietary anti-fraud technology including: advanced analytics and analytic data reporting output, behaviour and machine learning, advanced account association with premium logic to reduce chargebacks to expanding their KYC data source hub.