4Stop partners Web Shield, launches merchant underwriting solution

Through the 4Stop platform, businesses can perform complex, thorough investigations on their merchants to mitigate any risks hidden within business relationships and to obtain a compliant and secure merchant onboarding process.

Via this partnership, Web Shield provides 4Stop with their InvestiGate product that encompasses a whole host of digital investigative modules, including mirroring techniques within its web crawling engine. InvestiGate provides comprehensive risk analysis and recommendations with results delivered in near real time.

In addition to Web Shields business investigation services, 4Stop provides businesses with further risk analysis techniques including utilising their KYC suite to perform due diligence on businesses directors in real time and enrich their data experience.

Paired with the ability to activate additional risk rules through 4Stops real-time risk engine, businesses can expand their investigation processes and ensure they facilitate merchant underwriting and onboarding to their specific risk threshold authorisation allowance.

Followed by on-going underwriting services and real-time merchant monitoring, businesses obtain everything they require to ensure their risk, compliance and fraud prevention processes in relation to their merchant relationships are managed.

4Stops merchant underwriting solution is now live and operational. Businesses can implement 4Stops KYC, compliance, anti-fraud and merchant underwriting all via a single API integration and manage their risk through one platform and obtain leading-edge risk mitigation to protect their business from fraud and ensure they stay compliant.

