4Stop launches product enhancement for KYC implementation

The new KYC data source hub allows businesses to manage their KYC requirements, KYC implementation, performing KYC, and KYC driven data simulation reports, all from a single interface.

The 4Stop’s KYC data source hub is home to hundreds of premium global data sources, with the 4Stop development team aggregating data and APIs on a daily, weekly and monthly basis. Monitoring overall data source performance also received an enhancement during this phase that included the development of a KYC performance reporting dashboard that articulates granular details on activated KYC within a deep-dive data source specific reports including; volume, history, approval, warning and rejected rates, associated rule performance, cascading verification performance.

All paired with the ability to review data through an interactive global KYC performance module and/or apply filters specific to merchants, countries, customer touchpoints, payment methods and/or channels. Users have full control over the data that is displayed to optimise and accelerate their review process.

Upcoming 4Stop product technology enhancements will include; overall user experience design, technology enhancements within data science analytic reporting and implementing leading monitoring capabilities including behaviour and machine learning.