4Stop launches global KYB solution

The solution is designed to allow businesses across the globe to boost their B2B onboarding in an automated, data-driven, compliant and risk-free manner.

Through a single API, 4Stop’s KYB solution combines aggregated global KYB and KYC data services, an anti-fraud engine, automated workflows and a centralized view of KYB verifications, data, risk indicators, reports, UBO’s, corporate structures, documentation and more.

4Stop’s KYB solution gives businesses control in enabling their underwriting workflow for various compliance. Businesses can retrieve data analysis on businesses’ online presence, operational structure and performance, compliance adherence, credit scoring and reports, adverse media presence, and associated registry and business documentations. Furthermore, they have access to the 4Stop KYC suite to facilitate KYC on UBO’s/Directors from compliance watchlist screenings through to Document ID verifications and more.

All KYB verifications performed are run through 4Stop’s proprietary anti-fraud technology, where businesses can customize their risk mitigation thresholds per B2B market and/or region and receive real-time analysis, rule performance with cascading logic through to granular risk monitoring and real-time intelligence.

4Stop is a global KYC, compliance and anti-fraud risk management company. The have developed their proprietary anti-fraud technology with real-time intelligence and data aggregation to be an all-in-one solution to future-proof businesses ongoing KYC, regulatory and fraud prevention requirements. For more information about 4Stop, please check out a detailed profile in our web fraud & e-identity company database.