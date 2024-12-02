4Stop, iovation to integrate KYC data sources with device intelligence

Device-based fraud detection allows businesses to leverage the power of device intelligence to understand the true DNA of a device and protect against fraud and abuse events such as identity theft, account takeovers, phishing and more. Their technology provides detailed data analysis on the device context; where the device is located, behaviour; what the device has been recently performing and the reputation; the history of fraud associated with the device.

This partnership with iovation supports 4Stop’s vision in providing an all-in-one solution for KYC, compliance and anti-fraud through their proprietary fraud prevention technology, data aggregation and partnerships. Now with iovation’s device intelligence integrated, clients of 4Stop can instantly activate in real-time this device intelligence feature and enhance their fraud prevention without an additional integration requirement.

iovation provides online businesses and their global end users with device-based authentication and mobile security solutions for fraud and risk prevention. For more information about iovation, please check out a detailed profile in our web fraud & e-identity company database.