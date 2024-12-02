46 percent of consumers says biometric authentication is more secure than passwords

Even more (50%) think that using biometrics to make a payment is beneficial because it does away with the need to remember multiple passwords or PINs.

Ranked in accordance with importance are the benefits consumers see in using biometrics in payments using their credit or debit card:

would eliminate the need to remember multiple passwords and PIN numbers;

is more secure than passwords and PIN numbers because they confirm my identity;

I can’t forget/lose my authentication method;

would mean my details and accounts are safe even if my smartphone or computer is stolen;

I can pay anywhere/anytime because the authentication method is a part of me;

biometric authentication is easier/less of a hassle than entering a password or PIN number;

using biometric authentication would give me peace of mind that my payment is protected.

The study also shows that nearly 70% of card using consumers would pay for a biometric credit card because of the perceived added security that biometrics brings.