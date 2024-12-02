46 percent of all UK payments are contactless, research finds

The company has revealed that almost half of all in-store card transactions made in the UK use contactless technology, making it the most widely-used form of electronic payment in Europe. Thus, contactless already represents 46% of all transactions being made in the UK each month.

In addition, the research revealed that the number of contactless transactions has increased by 95% in 2018, with the proliferation of the necessary hardware and software systems continuing to spread across the country.

Transport is one of the biggest areas of growth, with TfL recording millions of contactless transactions every day.