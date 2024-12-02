44 percent of Kiwis think mobile payments will be the next thing to take off - MasterCard

According to MasterCard, 49% of New Zealanders expect they will not use cash in ten years’ time, with digital payments taking its place.

Security remains the biggest concern when shopping online (49% stated this was their top concern), ensuring you are dealing with a legitimate business (35%) and whether the quality will be as described/expected (34%).

However, concern about online security of personal and banking details has decreased in this years’ survey as Kiwis become more comfortable and confident to conduct more personal business online, with 66% of New Zealanders making purchases online at least once a month, according to the research.

