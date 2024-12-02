41 percent of Poles deem contactless payments most modern payment methods in Poland - report

Moreover, contactless payments are followed by mobile payments (36%) and payment cards or online bank transfers (35%). For 55%, speed and time savings are the most important values of e-payments. Innovative solutions in the bank are considered very important for 56% of the Poles.

Only 15% admitted to personally know people who are victims of fraud. Nearly 75% would like to pay in public administration offices by card, according to a survey commissioned by the market research company SIA and carried out by ARC Rynek i Opinia. The survey was carried out on a sample of about 800 respondents and provides a deep insight into attitudes towards modern methods of non-cash payments among Poles.

The results of the research show a strong connection between the knowledge and usage of this form of payments. 96% of respondents had heard about contactless payments and credit cards, while 82% are the users who represent the 9% increase in comparison with 2014 results. The survey also demonstrates the sharp contrast in the case of payment systems such as PayPal, SkyCash, MobilNET (75% of respondents knew about them, but only 14% declared they are users) or payments via mobile phone using NFC technology (known by 74% but used by only 4%).

Electronic payments are mostly valued by Poles because of the speed and time savings (over half of the respondents, 55%) and using them means that you do not need to carry cash (20%). Another important element associated with this type of payment is convenience stated by over 1/3 of the respondents (35%). Furthermore, the research shows – especially in the case of non-cash payments for small-scale shopping – that almost 40% of respondents indicated they were denied payment by card for purchases of minor amounts: still it confirms that one of the biggest barriers to the further popularity of this type of payments are the sellers.

Yet, the values most associated with electronic payment are user friendly (90% of respondents), innovation (43%) and security (36%). When respondents were asked if they personally knew anyone who had fallen victim to a fraud: a positive answer was given by only 15% of respondents and 24% were convinced it had been provoked by the victim’s recklessness and negligence.

45% of Polish respondents confirm they are less and less interested in novelties in the field of payment options, because there are already so many of them. Promoting additional forms of non-cash payment will face increasing difficulties arising from competition, as there are already many services available on the market. With even greater novelties like Google app for payments, the majority of consumers simply do not have an opinion whether it could be a solution for them or not. As a result, the launch of such innovations will require a complex communication, but on the other hand it is a good opportunity to promote benefits of using modern forms of payments.

Nearly 2/3 of respondents recognise that both banks and customers are beneficiaries of modern methods of non-cash payments. When it comes to banks’ benefits, the most frequent element pointed out is profit, but also promotion of the institution, while convenience and speed are praised from the customers’ perspective. Moreover, 56% of the respondents consider it very or rather important if the bank offers innovative solutions when taking a decision about being a client of bank.

Being familiar with new payment methods does not correspond to the acceptance of new players on the market; a non bank institution offering the opening of a bank account is perceived as an attractive proposal by only 17%, while 38% have not got strong opinion about it. While it is a common belief that the market offers plenty of payment card solutions for businesses like e-shops, nearly 75% of respondents who had not had such a possibility, would like to pay in public administration offices by card. 72% would prefer to pay a traffic ticket issued by a policeman, 71% would prefer to pay a fine to the conductor when caught with an invalid ticket and 64% would be interested in paying income tax using a card.