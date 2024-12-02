40 percent plus of China`s ecommerce products counterfeit - government report

On the other hand, only only 58.7% of the inspected goods were genuine, according to a report issued by the law enforcement and inspection team of the National People’s Congress Standing Committee, Beijing Business Times reports, techinasia.com cites. The report was compiled from the group’s inspections of 14 different ecommerce product categories in 2014.

Fake here is a broad term, and it could include dangerous fake products like cosmetics with unlisted ingredients as well as brand-name clothing knock-offs and the like. The report also says ecommerce-related consumer complaints are up.

The China Consumers Association handled more than 20,000 shopping-related consumer complaints in 2014, and 92.3% of those were about online purchases. Ecommerce-related complaints handled by one Beijing court were 3.7 times higher than the previous year, the report said, the source cites.

Earlier in 2015, a Ministry of Commerce team inspected ecommerce products and came to a similar conclusion – around 40% of China’s ecommerce products are fakes – but that group looked at less than 100 products in total.