40 percent of ecommerce organisations struggle to find efficient tools for data acquisition

Moreover, 39% of respondents are struggling to find reliable partners to outsource their web scraping activities to, and 40% are finding it challenging to ensure the quality of the data they were collecting.

Over a third (36%) of respondents found managing and processing large datasets to be a challenge. Yet, for retail and ecommerce businesses it is increasingly critical that they have access to data in real time as pricing intelligence strategies are completely reliant on minimal delays in data delivery and integration.

With the boom in online retail and ecommerce set to continue as we progress into 2022, UK retailers and ecommerce businesses are now placing more value than ever before on new, external sources of market data and dynamic pricing information.

Today’s online retail businesses are rife with public web data scraping opportunities, with businesses and consumers alike leaving an increasing amount of highly valuable data available for analysis. Such external data can be scraped from almost any marketplace, as long as it’s public data, to great effect.

To add to the rising importance, in terms of having a data strategy for the forthcoming 12 months, over half of all organisations said they want to collect and use more external data, such as web scraped data from competitors’ websites, marketplaces, etc., whilst 50% expressed the wish to collect more real-time data in order to make faster business decisions.