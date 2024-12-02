3scale integrates Adyen to help companies monetise APIs

The integration simplifies the API payment process and the feature is available to all API providers on 3scale plans that include billing/monetisation (Power, Pro and Enterprise).



Being able to use Adyen, 3scale improve customer SITA’s Developer.aero monetisation process. Adyen was selected by Developer.aeros sister product, Marketplace.aero, as its payment gateway, ensuring consistency between SITAs newest ecommerce solutions and backend finance systems.



This Adyen payment gateway integration offering joins previously announced Stripe, Braintree, ogone, and Authorize.Net options.

