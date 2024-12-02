3i Infotechs AML solution AMLOCK offered to the US market

AMLOCK enables banks and financial institutions to proactively detect and manage potential money laundering activities. It has over 100 installations across 35 countries, and it is designed to stem the flow of illicit funds and meet the compliance requirements of increasing regulatory oversight. Also, AMLOCK offers comprehensive tools to manage customer due diligence, facilitate compliance processes, and assess customer risk.

The solution’s features include KYC/sanctions screening, customer risk rating, transaction monitoring, case management, and reporting & analytics. The offerings of the AMLOCK Suite include AMLOCK FCDMS, financial crime detection and management solution. This provides end-to-end financial crime management for large enterprises. Also, the Suite offers AMLOCK Lite, which caters to AML requirement of small and medium institutions, as well as AMLOCK Analytics that brings the latest dimension of Analytics & AI to uncover hidden AML patterns and risks.