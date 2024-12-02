3G Direct Pay launches mobile money platform

The new service is available to mobile phone subscribers in over five African countries, which can now pay and be paid across different mobile carriers. The platform will support an array of mobile money wallets including M-Pesa, Airtel Money, Tigo Pesa, Vodacom, and MTN.

The solution will enable merchants to accept payments , to have the option to use all cards, bank transfer and Paypal from the same single connection.

The company adds that the mobile money wallet service complements recent upgrades to the online payments page and the Mobile Payments App – mSwipe. The mSwipe mobile payment app provides clients the option to charge their customer anywhere and anytime, allowing them to use any card type, mobile money wallets and any currency to pay instantly.

In addition, the new payment page allows customers to pay for the tickets, hotels and travel from any device they might be using (desktop, laptop, tablets, mobile phones).