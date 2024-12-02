3Delta Systems teams up with Nordstromrack.com | HauteLook

By leveraging CardVault’s tokenization and card processing services, Nordstromrack.com | HauteLook can now secure customer credit card payments without the sensitive cardholder information entering their systems or databases.

Acquired by Nordstrom in March 2011, HauteLook is an online private sale channel. In May 2014, Nordstrom Rack, the off-price retail division of Nordstrom, launched nordstromrack.com, a new ecommerce website and mobile application, built on a shared platform with HauteLook.

3Delta Systems is a payment solutions company that provides internet-based systems for processing credit cards and purchase cards mind to B2C, B2B, and B2G.