3Delta Systems and Enterprise Payment Solutions enter strategic alliance

The partnership will offer Enterprise Payment Exchange, the SAP-certified integration for EC-Pay, 3DSI’s buyer-initiated payments solution. This collaboration allows SAP users to streamline their commercial payments process and push payments directly into their supplier’s bank accounts.

Enrolled suppliers submit their invoice as they do currently and SAP will make the payment via a designated card, depositing the payment into the supplier’s bank account with electronic remittance information.

3Delta Systems is a payment solutions company that provides internet-based systems for processing credit cards and purchase cards mind to B2C, B2B, and B2G. Enterprise Payment Solutions provides card solutions between a card provider and SAP ERP systems.