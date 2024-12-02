3dcart to upgrade its ecommerce platform with Version 8

The upgrade adds new features to improve conversions for online merchants by optimizing SEO tools. An important component of the new version is a redesigned method of theme development focused on ease of use and increased loading speed, says the company in the official press release.

Oher functionalities include an embeddable Buy Now button, which allows a merchant to create a widget to sell an item on an website with fewer clicks, and overhauled integrations with MailChimp to support their eCommerce features. The new version will also support Google Feeds, Facebook Dynamic Ads, and the implementation of a new Invisible reCAPTCHA.

Furthermore, the ecommerce platform will support integration with payments getaways like Apple Pay, Square and zipPay.