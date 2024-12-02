3dcart Shopping Cart Software launches new shipping options for ecommerce

In addition to offering UPS, FedEx and United States Postal Service rate and shipping information, 3dcart now offers integration with DHL and TNT express for domestic shipments, as well as Canada Post and Australia Post for international ones.

For store owners who ship less-than-truckload (LTL), 3dcart now integrates with Freightquote, Echo Global Logistics, Newgistics Freight Services, SAIA LTL Freight, Worldwide Express, Correios, and Startrack to provide freight quotes for worldwide delivery.

3dcart now offers shipping carrier integrations as well as shipping label printing for UPS, FedEx, USPS, Canada Post and TNT. Access to real-time rates are standard across all 3dcart plans.

