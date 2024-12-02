3dcart, PayU India partner to provide retailers an ecommerce platform

The integration of 3dcart shopping software with PayU India as a pavement gateway will extend the functionality of many ecommerce retail owners in India.

3dcart is an ecommerce platform that powers tens of thousands of ecommerce merchants operating in mobile commerce and social media marketing.

PayU offers a series of payment options through credit cards, debit cards, net banking, EMI and Integrated Voice Response (IVR).

PayU India is the Indian operation of PayU Group. With additional operations in Eastern and Central Europe, Asia, Latin America and Africa, the PayU Group is present in 20 countries. The group forms the online payments division of Naspers, a multinational group that offers services based in communication and information technologies around the world.

In recent news, ecommerce platform 3dcart has joined forces with international pay-processor Interswitch.