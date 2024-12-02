3dcart partners Realex for payment solution

The agreement between the 3dcart software and Realex as a payment gateway will extend the functionality of ecommerce retail owners.

3dcart is an ecommerce platform that powers tens of thousands of ecommerce merchants operating in mobile commerce and social media marketing.

Realex Payments provides payment processing in all major credit and debit cards, and alternative payment methods to over 12,500 businesses across multiple sectors. Realex Payments process GBP 20 billion annually. Realex Payments has clients in 30 countries and offices in London, Dublin and Paris.

In June 2014, 3dcart has rolled out new fraud screening rules for its FraudWatch program that will enable online merchants to protect themselves and their online stores from fraud.