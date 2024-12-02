3dcart partners PayPal to enable Braintree payment processing for SMEs

3dcart’s 17,000 merchants will gain access to an end-to-end payment solution that will allow them to start accepting payments with a single click, without needing to go through traditional approval processes, businesswire.com reports.

The new integration is an option for businesses on a tight budget, and will provide new and existing merchants with a payment solution for accepting a wide variety of payments. Merchants who use Braintree will be able to accept PayPal and most credit and debit cards, including Visa, MasterCard, American Express, Discover, JCB and Diner’s Club. Braintree will also provide merchants with fraud protection at no additional cost, an essential to businesses of every size.

As a result of Braintree’s accelerated payment process, merchants may see an increase in conversions, as well as a reduced number of cart abandonment. Furthermore, 3dcart merchants will benefit from access to future payment technology from Braintree, ensuring businesses adapt to the ecommerce trends and customer preferences.