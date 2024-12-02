3dcart, GlobalShopex to bring international fulfillment solutions to online businesses

Due to this partnership, 3dcart store owners will be able to sell products to more than 200 countries with GlobalShopex integration, utilising a global ecommerce platform and logistics solution.

GlobalShopex will handle several factors of international shipping, including fraud screening, tax calculation, consolidating shipments, and more for merchants who integrate their solution into their store.

In addition, 3dcart merchants will be able to use GlobalShopex to accept international credit cards and local payment forms, as well as identify restrictions and country rules and regulations. Merchants will be able to integrate this new international ecommerce solution into their online stores through the 3dcart app store.