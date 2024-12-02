3dcart expands into Latin America through PayU Latam partnership

PayU Latam is an online payment service provider in Latin America that allows its clients to accept payments through credit cards, bank transfers and cash deposits with more than 70 payment options available in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Chile, Mexico, Panama and Peru.

3dcart is an ecommerce platform that powers tens of thousands of ecommerce merchants operating in mobile commerce and social media marketing.

In recent news, 3dcart has entered an agreement with PayU India, an online payment company in the Indian ecommerce scenario, to offer Indian retailers a software and ecommerce platform.