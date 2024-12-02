3dcart expands internationally with Checkout by Amazon UK and DE

Via the agreement, 3dcart customers can make purchases using the payment and shipping details from their Amazon account on third-party websites which have partnered with Amazon Payments.

Moreover, Amazon Payments gives merchants the tools to grow their online business and helps them gain new customers, reduce cart abandonment and reduce the possibility of fraud. Amazon Payments also provides revised checkout services.

Founded in 1997, 3dcart is an ecommerce platform designed to help e-store owners sell products in a competitive market. There are features built into its software which allow online merchants to open, operate and maintain an online store. 3dcart currently powers ecommerce merchants.