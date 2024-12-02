3dcart, ClearSale to offer ecommerce fraud protection

As part of the partnership, 3dcart will offer customers advanced CNP fraud protection that combines ML with human expertise to deliver the industry’s highest order approvals and lowest rates of false positives. Customers using ClearSale will also receive guaranteed protection from costly fraud-related chargebacks.

ClearSale is a global company focused on preventing CNP fraud. In addition, the company serves over 3,000 direct clients worldwide, such as Walmart, Chanel, and Sony. Using ClearSale’s comprehensive fraud protection solution, 3dcart customers can sell without fear of ecommerce fraud and enjoy more order approvals, fewer false positives, and no fraud-related chargebacks.