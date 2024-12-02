3dcart announces new payment platforms to slow down cart abandonment

Other improvements include RMA processing (for returns), a platform for managing customer relationships, a gift registry for customers, ecommerce blogging capabilities that match the look and feel of an online store, and store credits, ecommercebytes.com reports.

3dcart considers email marketing to bring shoppers back. 3dcarts new Abandoned Cart Saver emails customers who leave with unbought products still in their carts, enticing them to finish their order. By sending a customer a compelling, personalised message, online merchants can sway order completion rates to make a major impact on the bottom line, a representative stated.