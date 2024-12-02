3dCart adds Visa Checkout to ecommerce offering

Visa Checkout simplifies the online payment experience for consumers, and allows any consumer with a major debit or credit card a way to pay online.

Visa Checkout allows consumers to store their Visa and other major credit or debit card information in their Visa Checkout account where it can be accessed during the 3dCart checkout process. Visa Checkout also eliminates the need to re-enter detailed billing and shipping information with every purchase, providing a consistent checkout experience across devices.

Founded in 1997, 3dcart is an ecommerce platform designed to help e-store owners sell products in a competitive market. There are features built into its software which allow online merchants to open, operate and maintain an online store. 3dcart currently powers ecommerce merchants.

Visa Checkout is a web and mobile-payment solution which replaced the digital wallet V.me, and which works with retailers and financial institutions to provide online and mobile payments to consumers. It launched in mid-July 2014 and is accepted by about 30 retailers, including Neiman Marcus, Gap, United Airlines, and Staples, according to Visas website.