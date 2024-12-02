3dcart adds Interswitch as a payment processor

As per the partnership, Nigerian retailers will be able to use 3dcart software and features in conjunction with Interswitch financial operations.

Interswitch Limited is an integrated payment and transaction processing company that provides technology integration, advisory services, transaction processing and payment infrastructure to government, banks and corporate organizations.

3dcart is an ecommerce platform that powers tens of thousands of ecommerce merchants operating in mobile commerce and social media marketing.

In recent news, ecommerce platform 3dcart has integrated Realex Payments, a European payment processing services developer, as a payment gateway.