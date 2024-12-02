3C Payment, Xn protel Systems to expand payment solution capabilities

The integration of xnPOS by Xn protel with 3C Payment’s Pay@Reception, Pay@Table and Pay@Counter solutions offers clients an end-to-end solution, supporting tokenization, as well as Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) validation across the payment chain.

The new integrated xnPOS/3C payment solution has been deployed in a number of hotels across Europe.

