3C Payment, UnionPay to expand UnionPay card acceptance in Europe

The collaboration aims to meet the requirements of the growing number of Chinese outbound tourists visiting Europe and European consumers with UnionPay cards.

UnionPay has prioritised a number of sectors including hotel and catering, travel and transport (including public transportation) and retail, as well as supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in accepting UnionPay payments.

According to the latest figures of the European Travel Commission cited in the press release, Chinese tourists continue to put Europe at the top of their favourite destinations. Over the course of 2018, the top three EU destinations in terms of volume of Chinese arrivals were the UK (+2.4%), Germany (+2.6%), and France (+7.7%). The three most growing destinations were Croatia (+45.7%), Estonia (+35.8%), and Hungary (+25.1%). Moreover, Chinese bookings to the EU for the first four months of 2019 are 16.9% ahead of where they were at the end of 2017.

For more information about 3C Payment, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.