3C Payment to provide European retail payment solution for WHSmith

WHSmith has selected 3C Payment to create a flexible payment solution for their international travel sites. Additionally, the payments company will integrate the solution with the retailer’s preferred POS software from Aptos.

3C worked with WHSmith to define all requirements, create the project plan, work through rigorous testing and complete a successful pilot. The first sites deployed have been at airport sites across Spain, Germany and Italy.

Some of the key requirements for WHSmith was the speed of transaction, and reliability of payment processing in the event of a network failure.