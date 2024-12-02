3C Payment, Shiji Group team up to expand product offerings

Shiji, the provider of technological solutions for the hotel, retail, food service, and entertainment industries, has integrated with 3C Payment to support the expansion of its payment solution to thousands of additional hotels and restaurants in Europe, the Middle East, North America, and Asia.

Shiji Group recently completed its certification with 3C Payment, which allows both 3C Payment and Shiji to process and extend both ecommerce and card-present transactions internationally – meeting the needs of retail, food and beverage, and hotel merchants across the globe.

Earlier in 2019, 3C Payment and Noetic have partnered to strengthen their propositions within the hospitality industry. For more information about 3C Payment, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.