3C Payment rolls out Pan-European retail payment solution for WHSmith

3C worked with WHSmith to define all requirements, create the project plan, work through testing and complete a pilot programme. The first sites deployed have been at airport sites across Spain, Germany and Italy. The deployed solution is 3C Pay@Counter Retail terminal, which enables transactions to be processed through the 3C Integra secure P2PE validated gateway.

The 3C Pay@Counter solution is enabled for contactless transactions, and includes offline trading where the retailer has the ability to continue trading offline even when the network connection is down.

In addition, the solution is set up with a choice of multiple European languages on the terminal, the merchant being able to configure it.