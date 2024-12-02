3C Payment, Noetic sign new hospitality partnership

Noetic’s Guest Management System, Noetic1, is designed to help hotels acquire direct guests, migrate the indirect guests to a direct relationship, and to retain relationships with all guests. Having established a unified API integration, this gives Noetic access to 3C’s global gateway connections to acquirers, processors, and PMS vendors.

The Noetic integration with Oracle Web Services (OWS) to OPERA, allows guests to make bookings online which will be tracked live using Noetic1. 3C Payment will process the preauthorisation and tokenize the card data onsite to be used again for Top-up’s and at checkout. The integration will also support eDCC at the time of preauthorisation to provide the guest the option to pay in the currency of their choice.

The partnership will also see Kiosk implementation on 3C’s payment tablet device, which supports the noetic app for self-check-in by guests.

