3C Payment, Discover to expand card acceptance across Europe and Middle East

3C Payment is a global multi-channel payment service provider that works with merchants in hospitality, quick service restaurant and retail industries among others. These merchant industries are a focus for Discover and partner cardholders who travel throughout Europe and Middle East.

3C Payment has an extensive footprint in Europe and the Middle East and Discover cardholders will benefit from the company’s network of top merchants and retailers.

Discover Global Network has over 44 million merchant acceptance locations and 2 million ATM and cash access locations across 190 countries and territories, and includes Discover, Diners Club International, PULSE and affiliated networks. The company aims to expand global acceptance of their cardholders, especially in the key travel and hospitality sectors.