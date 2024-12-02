39 percent of fraudulent transactions come from mobile

The report analyses consumer fraud data for the first quarter of 2018 stating that fraudulent transactions originating from a mobile app rose by 600% since 2015. The use of mobile apps to carry out fraudulent transactions has become so commonplace that the use of traditional web browsers for fraudulent transactions has gone down from 62% in 2015 to just 35% in 2018.

In addition, 82% of all fraudulent transactions using mobile apps were carried out using burner phones so that investigators could not identify such fraudsters.

In its report, RSA Security also revealed that online fraudsters are increasingly migrating to social media to communicate, trade information, advertise their services, and even create virtual storefronts to sell stolen data. The released figures indicate that social media is slowly but steadily replacing the dark web as the top marketplace for hackers.