38 percent of payments expected to be digital by 2020 – MasterCard estimates

Launched in 2013, MDES serves as the foundation of secure digital payments on any electronic channel. The launch of Apple Pay in 2014 incorporated MDES into Apple’s digital wallet, which was followed by Samsung Pay and Android Pay adopting the platform.

First launched in the US in 2014 with Apple Pay, today card issuers and wallet service providers have MDES projects in progress in 18 countries across Europe. In the UK, MDES already connects banks representing more than 70% of UK account holders to Apple Pay. Among digital wallet operators connecting to MDES, Google recently announced their intention to launch Android Pay in the UK.