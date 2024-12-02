38 percent of consumers plan to make online purchases in November-December

The survey, which analysed responses of over 6,600 consumers in the US, Japan, Germany, France, Britain, Canada, Spain, Brazil and Mexico, found that in the US the increase was from 35% in 2017 to 39% in the 2018 holiday season. The trend of online purchases in the US on Black Friday is slated to further intensify from 15% in 2017 to 18% in 2018 and Cyber Monday on November 26 has reached the same level of popularity among American consumers.

Globally, the number of consumers surveyed who plan to make online purchases on Black Friday declined slightly to 17% compared to 18% in 2017; Cyber Monday was unchanged at 6%; Singles Day rose to 5%; 7% during other shopping events in November-December compared to 5% in 2017; 4% on Super Saturday; 7% on Christmas and Boxing Day, both of which were on the survey for the first time. Out of the countries surveyed, Boxing Day, on December 26, is celebrated mainly in Britain.

Moreover, the results for the US show that Cyber Monday has become as popular as Black Friday, with 18% of those surveyed intending to make purchases, up from 16% in 2017. The largest increase was for plans to purchase on the Chinese holiday Singles Day on November 11th, with a four-fold jump from 1% in 2017 to 4% in 2018.

In Britain, plans for online purchases rose to 33%, up from 28% in 2017. The figure for Black Friday 2018 remained 19% - as in 2017; Cyber Monday saw a rise from 4% to 6% in the online purchases intentions, and intentions for Singles Day rose from 2% to 4%. Rate of respondents planning online purchases during Super Saturday 2018 were 3%, 4% during Christmas and Boxing Day and the rate of respondents planning online purchases during other shopping events in Britain rose from 4% in 2017 to 6% in 2018.

An opposite trend in regard to Black Friday emerged in Canada, Germany, France and Spain where declines were reported. Canadian rate dropped from 26% in 2017 to 21% in 2018; Spanish rate droppoed from 22% to 15%; in France the rate declined from 21% to 16%; in Germany from 19% to 13%, and in Japan from 10% to 4%. Brazil and Mexico were surveyed for the first time in 2018 and results for Black Friday were 35% and 17% respectively.