38 percent digital buyers use ship-to-store services

According to a research from UPS, more than one in five respondents said they had abandoned a digital shopping cart on deciding to pick the items up in store, meaning they did not complete the purchase online, and that the retailer might have no way to associate the abandoned cart with the brick-and-mortar purchase.

According to King Retail Solutions (KRS), US internet users are most likely to buy online and pick up in-store when it comes to electronics (80%), followed by housewares (59%) and apparel (57%). KRS’s Q4 2014 survey found that urban, rural and suburban environment had no real effect on likelihood of using a ship-to-store service, while age and gender played category-specific roles. For example, men were more likely than women to say they would purchase electronics online but pick them up in a store, while women were more likely than men to say the same about apparel purchases.