360 Payments assists Payworks to expand to US

360 Payments is a provider of payment processing solutions for small and mid-sized businesses US-based. The company will use Payworks’ technology and offer the increasing number of growing global ISVs access to new payment technology coupled with EMV readers. With the Payworks gateway and developer-centric offer, 360 Payments will immediately be able to work with Android, iOS and Windows-based applications developed by ISVs for any number of merchant verticals. The partnership enables light-speed integration, empowers applications with a card reader and takes merchants and ISVs out of the PCI scope.

Until recently, credit card payments at the point of sale have been processed on outdated infrastructure, leading to high cost for merchants, security problems and very little flexibility. Payworks provides the technology to modernize point of sale applications, competing with incumbent heavyweights of the retail payment industry.