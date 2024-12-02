36 percent of global mobile transactions are made on iPhone – report

According to Adyen Mobile Payments Index (MPI), iPhone devices are now used for 10.2% of all global online transactions, up from 8.6% at the turn of the year.

Conversely, having once dominated the mobile payment scene with almost 50% market share in March 2013, iPad transactions now account for just 28.5% of all browser-based mobile transactions. Browser-based payments on Android smartphones have been growing roughly in parallel with the iPhone since September 2014, the source adds. Mobile’s total share of online payments is up from 27.2% in Q1 2015 to 28.7% in Q2.

The Adyen MPI also shows that in terms of transaction volume, smartphones emphatically rule, increasing their lead from 61.8% of all mobile transactions in Q1 to a total of 64.1% in Q2. And it’s not only due to the iPhone. Android smartphones continue to grow their share of mobile transaction volume, increasing from 27.2% in the first quarter of 2015, to 28.3%. By contrast, the use of tablets over the same period has dropped from 38.2% in Q1 2015 to 35.9% as of June 2015.

Furthermore, for the first time, this quarter the Mobile Payments Index tracked average transaction value (ATV) by device type. It found that shoppers using an iPad spend an average of GBP 75/ EUR 104/USD 115 per transaction, significantly higher than the ATV for Android tablets at GBP 61/ EUR 84/ USD 93. ATV across smartphone operating systems echoed this trend, with iPhones having an ATV of GBP 54/ EUR 75/ USD 82 compared to an Android ATV of GBP 49/ EUR 68/ USD 75.

The report also notes that against the backdrop of the steady rise of smartphone transaction volume, when it comes to physical goods (including items such as clothing, furniture, appliances and groceries) mobile shoppers still prefer to buy on tablets. In fact, 19% of online transactions for physical goods are on a tablet, compared to 12% on a smartphone.

However, the study points out that for digital goods (including games, services like club memberships, hotel reservations, and tickets), the opposite is true, with smartphones accounting for 26% of online payments, up from 21% at the beginning of 2015. By contrast, only 8% of digital goods were bought on a tablet this quarter.

In terms of regions, the report unveils that Europe led the way in Q2 (30.4%), followed by North America (26.7%) and Asia (21.4%). All these regions increased their share of mobile payments by approximately one percentage point from last quarter.

In terms of individual markets, the UK continues to leave the rest of the world in its wake, the study suggests. In Q2 2015, 44.8% of online payments in the UK were made using a mobile device, up almost 2 percentage points from the beginning of 2015. If the current trend persists, the UK may surpass the 50% mark for mobile transactions midway through 2016.