3/4 of all contactless payments in the US are related to Apple Pay

Furthermore, the estimated number of monthly users is up by more than 450% year-on-year and more than 50 % of the mobile payment service’s transaction volume comes from non-US markets according to Apples CEO Tim Cook testimonial on NFC world site.

When it comes to places that accept Apple Pay, there are more than 11 million contactless-ready locations in the countries where Apple Pay is available today, including 3 million locations now accepting Apple Pay in the US.

With the launch of France, Switzerland and Hong Kong, Apple Pay is now live in nine markets, including six of Apple’s top 10. This leads to a great number of the mobile payment service’s transactions in non-US markets.