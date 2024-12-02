2nd generation Digicash launches with loyalty programme add-ons

The new version enables customers to link their Auchan Luxembourg loyalty cards to their bank’s app and use it contactless with the Digicash BEACONs. The result is that loyalty accounts are automatically topped up with every Digicash transaction removing the need to show the loyalty card at check-out. Payments are triggered through Digicash BEACONs using either Bluetooth or NFC signals.

Digicash integrates mobile payments with the retailer’s loyalty programme, using SEPA account-to-account transactions as the underlying payment channel. Each partner bank now allows its users to connect their Auchan Luxembourg loyalty card to its Digicash App.

Furthermore, apart from their deployment at Auchan Luxembourg, Digicash BEACON terminals are currently being installed at points of sale all over the country.