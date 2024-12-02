2innovate partners with Paymentology





Following this announcement, 2innovate is expected to work closely with Paymtology and combine their insights, expertise, and suite of solutions in order to foster the continued optimisation and development of the payment processing standards. In addition, the strategic deal is set to further accelerate 2innovate’s strategy of meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of its clients in an ever-evolving industry.







More information on the strategic deal

Paymentology represents a company that provides customers and users around the world with its cloud-based infrastructure, which can be leveraged in the procedure of issuing and processing credit, debit, and prepaid cards, as well as both physical and virtual, tokenised or non-numbered cards. The organisation also delivers large-scale issuance services with an infrastructure that was developed in order to enable rapid optimisation and digitalisation, as well as operational cost reductions. In addition, its solutions include a wide range of optimised and efficient payment methods and technologies.

2innovate is a global company specialised in Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) tools for banking and digital transactions, which focuses on providing customers with its cloud-based products for an improved payment experience.

Throughout this partnership, 2innovate is expected to optimise and further strengthen its commitments to deliver secure and efficient solutions that can be used by customers in order to integrate with the broader financial ecosystem in a safe and rapid way.

In addition, 2innovate aims to optimise its Frame Banking platform, as well as other services in its product portfolio, while also focusing on driving positive developments that will benefit clients and, at the same time, the overall payment industry. Furthermore, the company is expected to prioritise the process of remaining compliant with the laws and regulatory requirements of the local industry.

Both Paymentology and 2innovate will continue their focus on delivering new opportunities and capabilities to customers and clients in the region of Latin America, while also accelerating the development of the overall local financial landscape. In addition, both enterprises will commit to the process of increasing financial inclusion, aiming to provide optimised and secure payment solutions to the underbanked and unbanked communities.



