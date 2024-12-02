2gether plans prepaid Visa crypto-debit card in Europe

The company suggests that the new debit card will allow users to spend cryptocurrencies like real money, without any fees. The card will be accessible in 19 eurozone countries, and seven different payment options will be available. These include XRP, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ether, Stellar, EOS, and Litecoin. 2gether did not reveal the release date for this card, however, it mentioned that any EU citizen can install the 2gether app and apply for the prepaid crypto card.

After the crypto card is launched, users can use the app to manage the euro and crypto balances available. This app is currently available for download in App Store and Google Play. Moreover, 2gether affirmed that in the future, its platform will adopt AI and machine learning technologies to help users with financial management, investment decisions, and product choices.