2Checkout, Shopify enable retailers to expand into foreign markets

2Checkout’s payments service will be highlighted within Shopify’s platform in countries where their own payment solution is not available. At the same time, Shopify’s platform will be available to existing 2Checkout customers, providing a commerce system on which to build their online stores.

Founded in 2006, Shopify provides an online storefront, a payment solution to accept credit cards and the Shopify POS application to power retail sales. Shopify currently powers approximately 80,000 retailers in 100 different countries, including: Tesla Motors, Gatorade, Forbes, Amnesty International, Encyclopedia Britannica, CrossFit and others.

2Checkout is a global payments processor that enables online retailers to accept credit cards, debit cards, PayPal, and recurring billing in 26 currencies and 15 languages. In addition to processing payments with PCI Level 1 compliance, 2Checkout also protects merchants by passing all transactions through their proprietary fraud review.

In recent news, 2Checkout has secured USD 60 million in a new funding round.