2Checkout renews partnership with Bigcommerce

Bigcommerce provides a suite of tools that enable small merchants to build online stores, conduct online marketing campaigns, and manage, measure and optimise their business. It selected 2Checkout as a payments partner because its platform enables transactions in nearly 200 countries with an onboarding process. By collaborating with 2Checkout, Bigcommerce merchants can go global with one integration.

Now, Bigcommerce merchants will have access to 2Checkout’s offering. When setting up their online store, they select 2Checkout as their payment provider and can get an integrated solution. In addition, 2Checkout merchants also now have direct access to Bigcommerce’s store builder and shopping cart tools. The partnership represents an alignment between the companies which strive to give small business owners the tools they need to get up and running without high costs or technical requirements.