2Checkout releases survey on software and SaaS buying behaviour

The survey of almost 1,000 software and SaaS buyers reveals global buyer preferences and industry trends that software merchants can leverage to increase their online sales worldwide.

Online shoppers are paying increased attention to security and value reliable support across several channels, merchant reputation being the “most important factor” when buying online, cited by 86% of shoppers globally. In addition, flexibility and ability to change or cancel subscriptions anytime are key, with 80% of shoppers preferring manual renewal of their subscriptions. Also, 87% of respondents mentioned the “ability to change or cancel a subscription at any time” as very important for the purchase decision.

Difficulty of reaching live support is the biggest concern of 55% of shoppers, followed by lack of trust in unknown vendors. The credibility of product reviews is a blocker for 49% of respondents.

The preferred method for finding products is online searching, with 78% of shoppers worldwide rating it as their first choice. Searching directly on a vendor’s website comes in second, while word-of-mouth follows closely in third place, with online ads taking the last seat in popularity, mentioned only by 11% of respondents.

Credit cards and PayPal remain the most common ways to pay, while mobile payments gain ground. The global picture shows credit cards being used by 86% of respondents, with PayPal at 54% and 12.5% selecting mobile payment options such as Apple Pay.