2Checkout raises USD 60 million in finance round

The funding was led by US-based investment strategy consultant Chicago Growth Partners and Trident Capital growth equity company, with participation by management and strategic individuals.

The company has revealed plans to use the new capital to expand its global payments processing platform.

2Checkout is a global payments processor that enables online retailers to accept credit cards, debit cards, PayPal, and recurring billing in 26 currencies and 15 languages. In addition to processing payments with PCI Level 1 compliance, 2Checkout also protects merchants by passing all transactions through their proprietary fraud review.

In recent news, 2Checkout has launched Inline Checkout, a hosted payments processing platform.