2Checkout launches its 2017 Avangate Digital Commerce Platform Winter Release

The ConvertPlus cart has been enhanced with a Cart Editor that allows vendors to create custom templates quickly and easily. The new editor comes with cross-platform preview functionality and the ability to customize all checkout pages, including thank you and retry pages.

Merchants also have greater control over the ConvertPlus ordering process, with new buy link parameters available, allowing them to track the source of their sales, and define product pricing options in cart.

A Control Panel redesign offers an updated dashboard that offers an improved overview of key business metrics, updated in real time.

The platform also features several new payment methods:

TrustPay, a European payment service provider that supports real-time bank transfers for shoppers in the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

Skrill and Neteller, digital wallets with global coverage and a reach of over 45 million users; both support automatic recurring billing.

Express AMEX checkout flow offers a faster secure payment flow for American Express cards and has shown a 2% improvement in authorization rate since implementation.

The subscription management has also been revamped and upgraded with options that allow more flexibility inchanging the renewal price option by the end-customer and custom scheduling for renewal notifications.

To find out more about 2Checkout (formerly Avangate) and for a complete list of its offerings and services, please visit our online payments company database.